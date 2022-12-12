The top 5 airport hotels in Toronto with free parking

Hotels near the Toronto airport with free parking are the ideal base from which to explore the city while remaining conveniently close to Pearson.

In addition to free parking, these hotels offer comfortable accomodations and state-of-the-art amenities that make them perfect for both business and leisure travel alike.

Here are the top airport hotels in Toronto with free parking.

Located in Etobicoke, this hotel is just a 10 minute drive from Pearson Airport, and only 20 minutes from downtown Toronto.

Modern, stylish guest rooms are equipped with a seating area, desk, and eco-friendly bath products. Some feature private patios, fireplaces, and jacuzzi tubs as well.

Complimentary breakfast is served in the newly-renovated lobby, and laundry facilities are located on site.

In addition to free parking, Hampton Inn by Hilton Toronto Airport Corporate Centre offers a free airport shuttle and is conveniently located near transit stops.

Comfortable guest rooms feature tasteful decor, work desks, and ergonomic chairs, and are pet-friendly. Amenities include an indoor pool, fitness centre, meeting rooms, and business centre. Free breakfast is offered daily.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Mississauga-Airport Corporate Centre overlooks scenic Centennial Park and is within walking distance of many Fortune 500 company’s Canadian headquarters.

Pet-friendly guest rooms feature fully equipped kitchens, pillow top mattresses, sofas, and work desks. The hotel offers thoughtful amenities, including a complimentary breakfast buffet, indoor pool, fitness centre, laundromat, and business centre.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Mississauga-Airport Corporate Centre West offers a free shuttle to and from Pearson Airport, and is just a 20 minute drive from downtown Toronto.

Recently updated, spacious guest suites feature separate living, working, and dining areas, including a full kitchen.

Hotel amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center and sports court, and laundry and dry cleaning services.

Located just five kilometers from Pearson Airport, the Best Western Plus Travel Hotel Toronto Airport offers free overnight parking, as well as a complimentary airport shuttle.

All guest rooms include a microwave, a coffee marker, and a fridge, making the hotel ideal for long-term stays. Complimentary breakfast is served daily, and amenities include a hot tub, a 24-hour fitness centre, laundry facilities, and a business centre.