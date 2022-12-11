The top 5 hotels near the Toronto airport with shuttle service

Hotels near the Toronto airport with shuttle service offer amenities beyond just a comfortable bed.

Whether you've got an early morning flight, overnight layover, or business meeting near the airport, these hotels will whisk you to and from Pearson at no added cost.

Here are some hotels near the Toronto Pearson Airport with shuttle service.

This hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service to and from Pearson, and is located near the UP Express train for easy access to downtown Toronto.

With modern decor and warm colour schemes, rooms and suites at the hotel feature pillowtop beds, minifridges, sitting areas, desks, and large windows overlooking the airport or the Royal Woodbine Golf Course.

Wayside Social highlights local and sustainable ingredients, while M Club Lounge serves snacks and drinks amid premium, work-focused amenities. An indoor pool, fitness center, and laundry facilities are located within the hotel as well.

With a modern and distinct style, this hotel feels like anything but an airport hotel.

Bright and airy guest rooms feature sitting areas, desks, and scenic golf course views. Some styles include kitchens, balconies, and jacuzzis as well.

Guests can enjoy comfortable favourites and classic cocktails at the on-site Moxies, work up a sweat in the fitness centre, relax at the indoor heated saltwater pool and hot tub, or get work done at the business centre.

This hotel offers a free shuttle service to the airport and other businesses within an eight kilometer radius.

Rooms and suites are equipped with a full kitchen, dining area, and sitting area. The hotel serves complimentary breakfast each morning, and hosts evening socials on Wednesdays.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Toronto Airport Corporate Centre features an indoor pool, fitness centre, barbeque facilities, laundry facilities, and a business center.

Located next to scenic Centennial Park, this hotel is just minutes from major corporate offices and The International Centre.

Tastefully appointed, pet-friendly guest rooms feature desks with ergonomic chairs, minifridges, and microwaves.

The Hampton Inn by Hilton Toronto Airport Corporate Centre has an indoor pool, fitness centre, meeting rooms, and business centre. Complimentary breakfast is offered daily.

The recently redesigned hotel features modern accommodations and amazing amenities. Located just two kilometres from Pearson, the hotel is a short distance from ​Woodbine Casino and Racetrack and Square One Shopping Centre as well.

Outfitted in neutral colour schemes with pops of orange and yellow, guest rooms and suites feature work desks, coffee makers, and minifridges. Some offer sitting areas as well.

The Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport has an indoor pool, 24-hour fitness centre, business centre, and meeting rooms. The Cannery Kitchen & Social is located on-site as well, serving classic comfort foods and globally-inspired dishes.