Popular holiday trains in Ontario abruptly cancelled and they're not offering refunds

A popular holiday railway in Ontario has announced its train rides were being cancelled with a strict no-refund policy, and customers are furious.

York-Durham Heritage Railway is well-known for its holiday-themed train rides, such as its North Pole Light Up Express Train Ride, which serves up chocolate milk and cookies while you take in the journey's scenic views.

Last weekend, the railway posted an announcement, stating that due to mechanical issues, all their events train rides will be postponed until further notice.

Stay away from the "York-Durham Heritage Railway" they sell you event tickets then cancel the event when their train breaks saying they have a no refund policy, while trying to offer a rebooking later in the year.

Screw your policies, give people back their money, thieves. — Night Crawler (@upirskynetopier) December 16, 2022

Lots of customers were expecting a magical festive journey, and asked for refunds since the next available dates were taking after the holiday season.

However, the railway posted an update to their Facebook page, writing that as a charity, they have a strict no-refund policy.

"Due to the mechanical problem - all events for the past days have had to be postponed. Our small team have been working around the clock; to rebook or try to make work 7,000 passengers for our events," the railway's management wrote. "We are a nonprofit, registered charity with the government - and as a part of our terms and conditions we do not issue refunds but credits for future use."

The railway also revealed that they've been working tirelessly to respond to over 4,000 emails and phone calls, despite having a team of four staff.

Instead of the promised holiday rides, the railway announced they would be offering a modified event, which is a walk through of their enchanted historical facilitiy.

"Over 5,000 lights are covering our yard and some of the largest nutcrackers in Canada. Your family will receive a gift from Santa, a story from Mrs. Clause and elves along the way guiding them through," the update reads. "While we know it's not a train ride, it's still a premium experience."

In regards to the strict no-refund policy, the railway stated that no manager or department director could authorize refunds or donations as per the terms and conditions of being a registered charity.

"Imagine for us a small non-profit that we have had to cancel trains in our busiest season after being closed and trying to recover from a tornado," the railway's management wrote.

The railway has promised its customers that it will rebook affected guests for a future date, but asks for patience and understanding due to the amount of requests.