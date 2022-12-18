The top 5 pet friendly hotels in Toronto

Pet friendly hotels in Toronto allow you to bring your furry, feathery, or scaly friend along for your vacation.

While there are size restrictions in some hotels, others allow you to bring along any creature that fits in the elevator. The best stays offer pet-friendly amenities like treats, beds, and bowls, too.

Here are the some good options for pet friendly hotels in Toronto.

This hotel offers several floors that are pet friendly. Up to two pets are allowed per room, and there are no restrictions on size or type. You're charged a $100 cleaning fee for every 15 days. The hotel offers pet-sitting services, dog beds, and food and water bowls.

In addition to being pet-friendly, elegantly-decorated guest rooms feature breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline or Lake Ontario, L'Occitane bath products, and windows that open.

Resort-style amenities include a heated rooftop pool that's open year-round, a screening room, and 10XTO, a state-of-the-art athletic facility. Hotel X offers several dining options, including ROSES Cocina. Guerlain Spa is located within the hotel as well, offering 10 treatment rooms and a relaxation lounge that overlooks the lake.

One dog or cat under 20 pounds is allowed per room at this hotel. You're charged a one-time cleaning fee of $100, and may not leave pets unattended in your room at any time.

Combining historic charm with modern conveniences, suites at the boutique hotel feature kitchenettes, work desks, and sitting areas. Hotel amenities include valet parking and a modern rooftop fitness centre.

This hotel allows pets under 50 pounds, and offers amenities such as beds and bowls. There is no pet fee, and a dog park is located across the street.

Spacious guest rooms feature luxurious details like Canadian maple millwork, Sahara marble, and Molton Brown toiletries. Amenities at the SoHo Hotel include a renovated health and fitness centre with a lap pool, whirlpool, steam rooms, and personal trainers, Les Clefs d’Or Concierge service, and Moretti Restaurant and Caffé.

Arguably the most pet-friendly hotel in Toronto, this place welcomes any pet as long as it fits in the elevator. There’s no limit on size, weight, or the number of pets per room, and the hotel doesn’t charge a cleaning fee or deposit.

Pet-friendly amenities include beds, treats, water bowls, and pee pads. Human-focused features include a 24-hour fitness centre, nightly hosted wine hours, and in-room beauty services.

Designed to be a restful retreat, guest rooms feature cooler colour palettes, earth-toned textiles, and sleek textures, including custom wood armoires and marble vanities. Yoga mats and Atelier Bloem are included in each room as well.

There are no restrictions on pets at the Anndore House, but you will be charged a one-time fee of $75. Doggie bags, treats, water bowls, and dog beds are available upon request, and a park is located next door.

Guest rooms at this boutique hotel have a retro, industrial design, with leather furnishings, vinyl record players, exposed brick walls, and rainforests.

Constantine restaurant, HotBlack Coffee and Crows Nest Barbershop are located within the hotel.