This casino in Ontario has an under-the-radar spa most people don't know about

When you hear Casino Rama, most people think of a gambling destination and entertainment venue; however, a lot of people might not know about the luxurious Balance in Life Spa at the resort.

Beyond the 24/7 buzz and excitement of the roulette tables and slot machines, you'll find a stark contrast of peace and serenity at the Balance in Life Spa.

With a range of relaxing massages, facials, and mani/pedis, it's the perfect escape for a little "me-time".

The spa lets you modify their massages and facials to be tailored to your specific needs, including adding enhancements like hot stones or parrafin heat treatments. They even have an exfoliating body polish massage which will leave your skin feeling extra soft.

An inviting heated saltwater pool surrounded with comfy lounge chairs are only one of the spa's included amenities. They also have a fitness center, sauna, and eucalyptus-scented steam room to sweat it out in.

For a head-to-toe pampering, opt for one of their spa packages which combines treatments of your choice.

Balance in Life is open to both hotel guests and visitors just coming for the day. As long as your treatment is $45 and up, you get full use of the spa facilities for the day if you aren't a hotel guest.

While there are a number of amazing spa resorts in Ontario, Balance in Life is a great one to add to your list. From a customized exfoliating massage to spending an entire day in and out of their saltwater pool, you're guaranteed to come out refreshed and relaxed.