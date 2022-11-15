The top 10 hotels near the Rogers Centre in Toronto

Hotels near the Rogers Centre in Toronto offer more than just a place to sleep after a Jays game or a sold-out concert.

From elegant five-star accomodations to comfortable long-term stays, these hotels feature good restaurants, luxurious amenities, and upscale facilities just a few minutes from the action.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at near the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

This low-key hotel is actually attached to the Rogers Centre, making it the most convenient place to stay if you’re attending a Jay’s game or concert at the stadium.

Some of the rooms and suites look directly into the stadium, while others offer views of the city. The hotel is home to the Sportnet Grill, which offers upscale ballpark favourites, as well as a heated pool and a 24-hour fitness center.

This boutique hotel is an urban oasis in the heart of downtown. Contemporary rooms feature Egyptian cotton and bamboo linens, Molton Brown toiletries, and Nespresso machines.

Victor Restaurant & Bar serves new-world French cuisine, and there’s a rooftop terrace with a putting green.

One of Toronto’s best boutique stays, this hotel features spacious rooms with luxurious details like Canadian maple millwork, Sahara marble, and Molton Brown toiletries.

You can take advantage of Les Clefs d’Or Concierge service, eat Italian fare at Moretti Restaurant and Caffé, and book a session with The SoHo Hotel’s in-house personal trainer.

Located near Union Station, this hotel offers an urban retreat in the centre of the city. Rooms and suites feature modern furnishings, upscale amenities, and stunning views of the city and Lake Ontario.

Azure Restaurant & Bar and SpaInterContinental are located within the hotel.

This luxury hotel offers modern, elegant guest rooms inspired by the city’s film and theater scenes, waterfront setting, and rail history.

TOCA Restaurant provides locally-sourced Italian cuisine - as well as Canada’s only hotel-based cheese cave - EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace offers traditional British gastrobar dishes with modern flavours, and Ritz Bar features coffee in the morning and cocktails in the evening. Spa My Blend by Clarins is located within the hotel as well.

This South Core hotel features modern rooms and long-term suites with views of the waterfront. SOCO Kitchen + Bar and Char No.5 Whiskey & Cocktail Lounge are located within the hotel, which also offers direct access to the PATH.

This Entertainment District hotel's stylish guest rooms and suites feature contemporary details and an air of laid-back sophistication - one floor was designed by Lenny Kravitz’s Kravitz Design firm.

There are four dining options at the Bisha Hotel, including Korean-inspired Akira Back and French Made, a parisian-style cafe, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness facility. The 44th floor is home to KŌST restaurant and a rooftop infinity pool, all just 400 meters from the Rogers Centre.

Located in the Entertainment District, this hotel features modern rooms with ergonomic workstations and views of the city. There’s an on-site sauna and 24-hour fitness centre, as well as a dry cleaning service.

King Street Social Kitchen and Lounge offers regional cuisine and cocktails, while MIX Bistro Bar serves lighter fare.

Another Entertainment District stay, this hotel is a short walk from the Rogers Centre. The hotel offers inviting rooms with with elegant finishes and thoughtful amenities, including Gilchrist & Soames bath products, microwaves, and Smart TVs.

The hotel is pet-friendly, and features a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a heated lap pool.

Just a five minute walk from the Rogers Centre, this extended-stay hotel offers oversized suites with full kitchens and living areas. The on-site restaurant, Aanch, features modern takes on traditional Indian dishes, and a free breakfast buffet is provided as well.

The Residence Inn Toronto Downtown/Entertainment District is pet friendly and offers an indoor pool and fitness center.