Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hotels near rogers centre toronto

The top 10 hotels near the Rogers Centre in Toronto

Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hotels near the Rogers Centre in Toronto offer more than just a place to sleep after a Jays game or a sold-out concert.

From elegant five-star accomodations to comfortable long-term stays, these hotels feature good restaurants, luxurious amenities, and upscale facilities just a few minutes from the action.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at near the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel

This low-key hotel is actually attached to the Rogers Centre, making it the most convenient place to stay if you’re attending a Jay’s game or concert at the stadium.

Some of the rooms and suites look directly into the stadium, while others offer views of the city. The hotel is home to the Sportnet Grill, which offers upscale ballpark favourites, as well as a heated pool and a 24-hour fitness center. 

Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer

This boutique hotel is an urban oasis in the heart of downtown. Contemporary rooms feature Egyptian cotton and bamboo linens, Molton Brown toiletries, and Nespresso machines. 

hotels near rogers centre toronto

The lobby at the Le Germain Hotel on Mercer St.

Victor Restaurant & Bar serves new-world French cuisine, and there’s a rooftop terrace with a putting green.

The SoHo Hotel

One of Toronto’s best boutique stays, this hotel features spacious rooms with luxurious details like Canadian maple millwork, Sahara marble, and Molton Brown toiletries.

You can take advantage of Les Clefs d’Or Concierge service, eat Italian fare at Moretti Restaurant and Caffé, and book a session with The SoHo Hotel’s in-house personal trainer.

Rogers Centre hotel

Inside the SoHo Hotel in Toronto. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

InterContinental Toronto Centre

Located near Union Station, this hotel  offers an urban retreat in the centre of the city. Rooms and suites feature modern furnishings, upscale amenities, and stunning views of the city and Lake Ontario.

Azure Restaurant & Bar and SpaInterContinental are located within the hotel.

The Ritz Carlton Toronto

This luxury hotel offers modern, elegant guest rooms inspired by the city’s film and theater scenes, waterfront setting, and rail history. 

TOCA Restaurant provides locally-sourced Italian cuisine - as well as Canada’s only hotel-based cheese cave - EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace offers traditional British gastrobar dishes with modern flavours, and Ritz Bar features coffee in the morning and cocktails in the evening. Spa My Blend by Clarins is located within the hotel as well.

Rogers Centre Hotel

Inside the Ritz Carlton, Toronto. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto

This South Core hotel features modern rooms and long-term suites with views of the waterfront. SOCO Kitchen + Bar and Char No.5 Whiskey & Cocktail Lounge are located within the hotel, which also offers direct access to the PATH.

Bisha Hotel Toronto

This Entertainment District hotel's stylish guest rooms and suites feature contemporary details and an air of laid-back sophistication - one floor was designed by Lenny Kravitz’s Kravitz Design firm.

hotels near rogers centre toronto

Reception at the Bisha Hotel. Photo by Jesse Milns.

There are four dining options at the Bisha Hotel, including Korean-inspired Akira Back and French Made, a parisian-style cafe, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness facility. The 44th floor is home to KŌST restaurant and a rooftop infinity pool, all just 400 meters from the Rogers Centre.

Hyatt Regency Toronto

Located in the Entertainment District, this hotel features modern rooms with ergonomic workstations and views of the city. There’s an on-site sauna and 24-hour fitness centre, as well as a dry cleaning service.

King Street Social Kitchen and Lounge offers regional cuisine and cocktails, while MIX Bistro Bar serves lighter fare.

King Blue Hotel Toronto

Another Entertainment District stay, this hotel is a short walk from the Rogers Centre. The hotel offers inviting rooms with with elegant finishes and thoughtful amenities, including Gilchrist & Soames bath products, microwaves, and Smart TVs.

The hotel is pet-friendly, and features a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a heated lap pool.

Rogers Centre hotel

Residence Inn Toronto Downtown/Entertainment District

Just a five minute walk from the Rogers Centre, this extended-stay hotel offers oversized suites with full kitchens and living areas. The on-site restaurant, Aanch, features modern takes on traditional Indian dishes, and a free breakfast buffet is provided as well.

The Residence Inn Toronto Downtown/Entertainment District is pet friendly and offers an indoor pool and fitness center.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at the Bisha Hotel
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The top 10 hotels near the Rogers Centre in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Travel

The top 10 hotels near the Rogers Centre in Toronto

How to spend a day in Brampton

Toronto is getting a new bus service with luxury amenities like an airliner

The top 5 new hotels in Toronto for 2022 and 2023

Toronto Pearson Airport is still making a ton of money despite all the bad press

You can now take a bus from Toronto to Peterborough and it's super cheap

Air Canada now has planes just for horses because we're living in end times

10 wineries in Prince Edward County for your next wine crawl