The top 10 hotels in downtown Toronto

Hotels in downtown Toronto range from boutique ones, luxurious 5-star stays and global chains that serve as a convenient base camp to explore the city or set up for a staycation.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at in downtown Toronto.

Rooms at this boutique are categorized by size from Small to Large, and there's an accessible option as well as two suites. Each one features Douglas fir panelling and copper accents, a minibar stocked with local snacks and drinks, and UKA bath products.

Grab breakfast or a snack in The Lobby, Mediterranean-inspired fare at Alder, and a rooftop cocktail at Evangeline.

This hotel near King and Bathurst offers bright and airy guest rooms with furniture sourced from reclaimed timber, organic cotton linens, and limestone accents. A sustainable luxury stay, the hotel uses energy efficient heating and cooling, has an on-site composter, and doesn't incorporate any single-use plastics.

Find farm-to-table cuisine at the nearly zero-waste 1 Kitchen Toronto and sustainable fare and bold flavours at Casa Madera. Enjoy a cocktail in the garden-inspired Flora Lounge or Harriet's Rooftop.

With names like "Fantastic" and "Fabulous," the rooms at this luxurious Yorkville hotel draw inspiration from Toronto's theater district and feature stage-inspired pendant lights, velvet curtains, and dressing room-style vanity mirrors.

Dining options here include PUBLIC SCHOOL, the Living Room, and Skylight. Guests can also take advantage of the Whatever/Whenever service, which strives to fulfill any request - as long as it’s legal.

The former Trump Hotel in Toronto boasts exquisitely furnished and spacious guest rooms as well as Canada’s largest collection of luxury suites.

The Spa at The St. Regis is a 15,000 square foot sanctuary in the sky, LOUIX LOUIS serves American cuisine with a French twist, and Astor Lounge offers afternoon tea and a daily champagne sabering ritual.

The re-imagined hotel near Avenue and Bloor offers sophisticated décor with a residential feel. Rooms and suites feature brushed walnut furniture, Le Labo bath products, and custom mini bars.

Guest can enjoy a seasonal menu at Joni Restaurant, a cocktail and city views at the Writers Room Bar, or relax at Stillwater Spa.

This Bloor St. hotel offers a restful retreat in the heart of downtown Toronto. The cooler colour palates of the guest rooms are balanced by plush textiles in earthy tones and sleek textures like wooden armoires, marble vanities, and brass light fixtures.

Thoughtful nods to the city, like custom artwork and furniture from local artisans, can be found throughout the hotel.

Kimpton St. George offers a well-stocked fitness centre, complimentary PUBLIC bikes, and is pet friendly - any animal that fits into the elevator is welcome. The Fortunate Fox is located within the hotel, and offers an elevated pub menu and a large selection of local craft beers.

Guest rooms at this boutique hotel have a retro, industrial design, with leather furnishings, vinyl record players, exposed brick walls, and rainforest showers. The innovative Anndore House app allows guests to control their room temperature, lighting, and other services through their mobile device.

Constantine restaurant celebrates the diverse flavours of the Mediterranean in an intimate and inviting setting, and HotBlack Coffee serves up caffeine, baked goods, and a curated selection of wines. Crows Nest Barbershop is located within the hotel as well.

Located in one of Toronto's tallest buildings, this luxury hotel is a distinctly urban escape. Awash in Sapele veneer and Asian-inspired décor, guest rooms feature L'Occitane toiletries, Luxury Frette bed linens, and marble-clad bathrooms.

The Shangri-La is home to Lobby Lounge, which serves modern Canadian cuisine, as well as Miraj Hammam Spa and a state-of-the-art health club.

The stylish rooms and suites at this Entertainment District hotel feature contemporary details and an air of laid-back sophistication. An entire floor was designed by Lenny Kravitz’s Kravitz Design firm, putting a rock n roll edge on luxury.

Dining options include Korean-inspired Akira Back and parisian-style French Made. Mister C Bar Room serves as the quintessential lobby bar, while KŌST, and an infinity pool, can be found on the rooftop.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto offers modern rooms and long-term suites, a stunning lobby, and sweeping views of the city and waterfront.

SOCO Kitchen + Bar and Char No.5 Whiskey & Cocktail Lounge are located within the hotel, which also offers direct access to the PATH.