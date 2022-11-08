Air Canada now has planes just for horses because we're living in end times

Are you a ridiculously wealthy tycoon who needs to transport your horse around the world, but yet not quite on the same level as a completely-loaded ruler of an oil-rich state with his own horse 747?

Well, Air Canada now has just the offering for you, with the nation's flag-carrier airline announcing the launch of a new passenger air service for globetrotting horses travelling to participate in races or other rich person horse-related activities.

Air Canada Cargo revealed in a Monday press release that the airline is introducing what it describes as "a specialized service for equine transportation utilizing its Boeing 767-300 freighters."

So, horse planes. We are at the stage of capitalism where airlines are introducing horse planes.

The service "will use stalls that are specifically designed to transport prized horses, with up to three animals per unit," accompanied by their equine attendants who will travel in a specialized upper-deck passenger seating area.

Horses with a fear of flying (I would imagine this is probably a thing) and their attendants will be able to travel in relative comfort thanks to a range of amenities both in-flight and within the service's main Toronto hub.

The Toronto hub includes a barn/comfort stop facility that can hold horses in care at any point in their journeys to destinations throughout North America, Europe and Latin America.

Attendants accompanying their animals will be able to check in and calm any "neigh"-sayers (I offer my most sincere apologies) in-flight, ensuring they have everything they need to keep their travels as comfortable as possible.

The press release announcing the new service states that "Air Canada Cargo offers the highest service level for horse transportation," adding that earlier this year, it became "the first airline to be re-certified by IATA for the safe transport of live animals."