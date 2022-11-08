Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
air canada horse plane

Air Canada now has planes just for horses because we're living in end times

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Are you a ridiculously wealthy tycoon who needs to transport your horse around the world, but yet not quite on the same level as a completely-loaded ruler of an oil-rich state with his own horse 747?

Well, Air Canada now has just the offering for you, with the nation's flag-carrier airline announcing the launch of a new passenger air service for globetrotting horses travelling to participate in races or other rich person horse-related activities.

Air Canada Cargo revealed in a Monday press release that the airline is introducing what it describes as "a specialized service for equine transportation utilizing its Boeing 767-300 freighters."

So, horse planes. We are at the stage of capitalism where airlines are introducing horse planes.

The service "will use stalls that are specifically designed to transport prized horses, with up to three animals per unit," accompanied by their equine attendants who will travel in a specialized upper-deck passenger seating area.

Horses with a fear of flying (I would imagine this is probably a thing) and their attendants will be able to travel in relative comfort thanks to a range of amenities both in-flight and within the service's main Toronto hub.

The Toronto hub includes a barn/comfort stop facility that can hold horses in care at any point in their journeys to destinations throughout North America, Europe and Latin America.

Attendants accompanying their animals will be able to check in and calm any "neigh"-sayers (I offer my most sincere apologies) in-flight, ensuring they have everything they need to keep their travels as comfortable as possible.

The press release announcing the new service states that "Air Canada Cargo offers the highest service level for horse transportation," adding that earlier this year, it became "the first airline to be re-certified by IATA for the safe transport of live animals."

But, like many airlines, Air Canada has faced criticism in the past for situations where animals were lost or separated from owners, including a high-profile incident in July 2022 where Air Canada sent two cats on a Toronto to San Francisco flight without their human subject caretaker.

Lead photo by

Air Canada
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Air Canada now has planes just for horses because we're living in end times

10 wineries in Prince Edward County for your next wine crawl

The top 10 hotels near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Passenger recounts horror and total chaos landing at Toronto airport during heavy fog

How to spend a weekend in Prince Edward County

Toronto Pearson Airport is a complete mess right now with the city choked in fog

The Lakeside Motel in Prince Edward County might be the perfect fall getaway

It's now faster to get between Toronto and Hamilton during rush hour