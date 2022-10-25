Toronto ranked one of the best destinations on earth for a girls trip

As anyone who's ever walked down King Street past 11 p.m. on a weekend can tell you, groups of women from out of town just love to visit Toronto and scream "Woo!"

They are, to be blunt, the worst.

Nevertheless, obnoxious tourists benefit our city greatly by way of money; Bachelorette parties, post-conference networking sessions, wine mom meetups and bestie reunions all stimulate Toronto's economy and help local businesses thrive.

We may not appreciate the shoeless chicks throwing up outside of our condos or apartments, or sitting next to a group of loud women with penis headbands on at a restaurant, but Toronto is — at least in theory — a welcoming place for ladies to get loose.

As such, U.S. News and World Report has named Canada's largest city one of the top 33 destinations worldwide for "girls trips" in 2023.

"Whether you want to party it up, get adventurous with some scuba diving or pamper yourselves at a deluxe spa, these fantastic girls trip destinations offer something for every woman in your group," reads the ranking's introduction, alluding to Toronto's fantastic selection of spas (but no so much scuba diving options).

"If you're looking for an international escape that's close to home, head to Toronto," writes U.S. News and World Report, highlighting the city's many unique neighbourhoods like Little Italy, Greektown, Chinatown, Little India and Kensington Market.

The Horseshoe Tavern, The Rex and Massey Hall all get shout-outs as live music destinations, while the shopping tips are nonexistent, citing only the Bloor-Yorkville area as a place to hit up for designer clothing. As if way, way, way better options don't exist.

"When you need a break from all the city has to offer, take advantage of the Bisha Hotel Toronto's amenities," concludes the ranking entry. "Set between the Fashion District and Old Toronto, the hotel features a seasonal rooftop infinity pool, steam rooms, and four bars and restaurants, including an eatery with sweeping city panoramas."

All true, and it's one of only many beautiful hotels within the downtown core. We're getting more and more of them every day, it seems.

The girls trip list for 2023 doesn't actually have any of the cities numbered to suggest they're better or worse than others on the list: They're simply all presented together (though, if you want to look further into it, Toronto is placed fifth from the bottom before New Orleans, Patagonia, Jackson Hole and Paris, suggesting we came in fifth out of 33).

Here are all 33 destinations selected as the best to visit on a girls trip (or women's-only vacation, to be less reductive) in 2023: