Ontario ranked one of the world's best destinations to view changing fall colours

One of the best activities for sweater weather is observing Ontario's spectacular fall scenery. It's something that the province doesn't lack, with many places to go and watch the leaves change colour.

Online travel agency CheapOAir recently revealed their best destinations to view the changing fall colours, and Ontario not only made the list, but was mentioned first.

Ontario is "ripe for scenery," as the agency states. Niagara River Parkway, Bruce Peninsula and Algonquin Park were some of the notable places mentioned in their list.

If you're making your annual trip to see @Algonquin_PP's #FallColours, read this first.



We've made some changes for 2022: https://t.co/tK9x0qWkQc pic.twitter.com/kCnaVm8dog — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) September 20, 2022

Here are the best destinations in the world to view fall scenery, according to the ranking: