This Ontario park has a whimsical trail lined with adorable little gnome houses

You can take your next autumn nature walk to a magical level, as one Ontario park offers a splash of fantasy in the form of a trail decorated with cute little gnome houses.

Bronte Creek Provincial Park in Oakville has all the standard offerings of a provincial park, featuring 16.8 square kilometres of campgrounds, trails, open fields, and even a disc golf course.

But what really sets Bronte Creek apart from others is its Gnome Road.

The Gnome Road is a short stretch of the 2.4-kilometre Barrier Free Trail behind the park's nature centre, inhabited by a collection of whimsical little gnome and fairy houses for parkgoers to explore.

Some of them look like they were ripped straight from the pages of a fairy tale.

You'll need to walk about 550 metres from the closest parking lot on a mostly-paved road, with alternate routes accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.

A sign at the Gnome Road entrance welcomes visitors and encourages contribution, clarifying that plastic or resin objects are not permitted as part of the display and warning not to use nails or screws to fasten gnome houses to tree stumps.

The path is one of the park's star attractions for obvious reasons, the intricately-detailed houses carved out of stumps and logs, or built with elaborate wood construction, adding a unique fairytale spin on a typical walk through a Provincial Park.

Many take the form of birdhouses dangling from tree branches.

Though rumour has it you can see the odd fairy fluttering in and out of these wooden refuges.

You can spot a cute little gnome outhouse hiding on the ground, because even mythical forest-dwelling creatures have to answer nature's call.

Someone has even created a full-on playground for the mythical woodland inhabitants, complete with a notice posted showing playground rules.

The path traverses a wooded area of the park, offering great views of fall foliage, but its dense tree canopy also provides a shady escape from the harsh summer sun during warmer months, and a wind break during harsher winter weather.

You can visit the Gnome Road year-round at Bronte Creek Provincial Park at 1219 Burloak Drive in Oakville.