You can now travel from Toronto to Niagara Falls by train for $10 all year long

If you were planning on checking out the views in Niagara Falls this long weekend, the province has announced some news that might make your trip easier.

The Ford Government is bringing back daily GO Train service, all year round from Toronto's Union Station to Niagara Falls.

Starting this fall, GO services between the two destinations will run twice a day for the whole year. This seasonal route was intended to end as of Oct. 15.

It was originally introduced in 2019 until the weekend service was promptly suspended due to "unprecendented drops in ridership."

Now, as ridership levels return to pre-2019 levels, the Ford government says boosting service across the province, specifically the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) Area, will help local economies and businesses.

"Reinstating year-round GO rail service to Niagara is an important step to building Ontario's economy and strengthening Niagara's $1.8 billion tourism industry," read the provincial release.

Niagara weekend train trips will have special bike coaches, which the province says will encourage cyclists to explore the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor.

GO Transit sells special weekend passes to allow commuters to explore the GGH, with a $10 pass allowing for unlimited travel on Saturday, Sunday or holiday or a $15 pass with unlimited rides for the entire weekend.

"Bringing back GO service 365 days a year will make it easier for everyone to access this incredible destination and will boost local businesses all across this region. Our government is getting it done for transit riders across the Greater Golden Horseshoe," said Premier Ford, in a release announcing the change.