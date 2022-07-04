These Ontario cities will actually pay you to visit and stay overnight

A handful of cities and towns in Ontario will open their pockets to have you visit overnight this summer, offering pay-and-stay discounts to travellers.

Local tourism is having a moment right now, so if you're travelling the province this summer, you might want to check out these programs for rebates and freebies.

Book a two or more night stay at any participating hotel in Mississauga until Sept. 5 and the city's tourism board will gift each visitor a $100 prepaid VISA, and $20 Square One Shopping Centre gift card.

Use the Square One card to explore the mall's many restaurants and cafes, like Alaia Cafe & Doughnuts, a new bakery completely covered in pink.

Nearby Guelph will also offer you a $100 VISA for a minimum two-night stay at any six participating hotel partners, from April 27 - Oct. 10.

Similarly in London, a consecutive two-night stay at any participating hotel will also land you a $100 prepaid VISA card.

Head to the nation's capital on (at least) a three-night trip and the Ottawa tourism board will cover your third hotel stay. A minimum rate of $99 per night is required to have the room and taxes covered, while trips must be booked between June 1 - Oct. 10.



There are applicable terms and conditions to each program.

Savings program like these have been sprouting up more often as the province's tourism sector attempts to recover from lockdown losses.

Ontarians can get even more savings by claiming the 2022 provincial Staycation Tax Credit, which will travellers to save up to $1,000 on individual trips or $2,000 for group travels on local accommodations or destinations.