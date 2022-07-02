Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mississauga just got an adorable new cafe completely bathed in pink

The newest little corner in Square One might be the cutest one in the mall so far. 

Alaia Cafe & Doughnuts has almost fully arrived at the shopping centre, its all-pink walls and decorations making you feel like you've just escaped the loud mall crowds and entered what looks like a mystical fairy garden. 

The cafe is decorated with floating butterflies, overarching bushels of pink flower bouquets and hot pink couches.

A big neon pink sign sits right in the middle that reads, "Maybe Coffee is Addicted to Us" - a highly Instagramable backdrop for all the caffeine lovers out there. 

Some items on the menu include a rose oat latte, unicorn mini donuts and a lychee cotton candy refresher, all of which (of course) have plenty of pretty pink accessories that go along with them like pink sprinkles, flower petals and candies. 

The cafe also has an outdoor patio that is equally photogenic in its own right.

There's a round pink table with light pink chairs, a hot pink umbrella, a mini ferris wheel with flowers on each seat as well as flowers decorating the fence that wraps all around the space - making for a cute experience inside and out. 

Alaia Cafe & Doughnuts can be found inside Square One at 100 City Centre Drive in Mississauga.

Lead photo by

lisa.eats
