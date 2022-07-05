Crowds at Niagara Falls were totally out of control this long weekend

The Canada Day long weekend means many people are out and about, but Niagara Falls seemed to have unusually huge crowds for its annual parade, fireworks show and a newly unveiled tunnel attraction.

Videos posted from multiple Instagram accounts showed sardine-packed groups of visitors swarming the downtown streets, from sidewalk to sidewalk.

Crowds also flocked to the falls' edges, which were illuminated with celebratory red and white lights.

Though the parade and firework show are staples in Niagara's long weekend celebrations, the public opening of a 100-year-old, 2,200-foot long tunnel just at the edge of the Niagara River also drew throngs of tourists.

The tunnel, part of the Niagara Parks Power Station, leads to an observation deck offering breathtaking views of the Horseshoe Falls.

Crowds like these haven't been seen in the last two years given public health restrictions.