Toronto's Pearson Airport just made changes that travellers will actually be happy about

If you've travelled into or out of Toronto Pearson International Airport in recent weeks, there's a good chance you've found yourself waiting in overwhelmingly long check-in and security lineups, getting absolutely rammed at customs, missing connecting flights, losing your luggage, and even sitting stuck aboard a plane parked on the tarmac for hours.

These are some of the anecdotes exasperated passengers have complained about on social media, serving as a warning to the millions of people who are eagerly returning to flying after years of COVID lockdowns: get there way earlier than planned, and expect chaos.

This has been a gong show since before Christmas. The federal government does not care about Ontario or Toronto and want to blame local authorities for their poor Health Canada policies and lack of infrastructure support. — Sarah 💙💛 (@sarahcanada) May 17, 2022

But though many travel stories have been absolutely nightmare-esque lately, there is at least one new change at Pearson that people will actually be happy about.

Along with the very welcome loosening to pandemic-era mandates that should help cut down on delays — the requirement to provide proof-of-vaccination for travel in Canada just ended yesterday — there are some other amendments that will make the airport feel more like normal times again.

It’s crazy bad. I agree. Been trending for awhile now. But it’s *the airport* for delays and leaving early, now. — David Brown (@davidpfbrown) May 19, 2022

The airport announced on Monday that for the first time in two years, members of the public who don't have a boarding pass will finally be able to enter both terminals again to bid farewell to loved ones or welcome them home after a trip.

This means that people can expect to see the sweet, often-overlooked moments that airports are home to (and that the introduction to Love, Actually showed us so many years ago): flowers, handmade signs and heartwarming embraces.

Welcome home hugs, anyone? We’re excited to announce that our terminals are about to be filled to the brim with emotion once again! All meeters & greeters are now welcome back into the public areas of our terminals! pic.twitter.com/VrbbTixxrc — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) June 20, 2022

Amid all of the frustration of air travel, it will definitely be one of the few happy sights as airports like Pearson continue to deal with severe under-staffing, a glut of demand and other issues.

Visitors to the hub are reminded that though they no longer have to be vaccinated, they do still need to wear masks