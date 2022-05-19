The baggage claim area at the Toronto airport is totally out of control right now

Toronto Pearson International Airport has been testing the patience of travellers in recent weeks, understaffing creating a mess of long lines and general chaos at the international travel hub throughout May.

But let's say you're an arriving passenger who has managed to endure the painful delays and navigate the hellish mess of crowds clogging up airport terminals. Even if you think your headache has ended, there's one last challenge awaiting you at the baggage claim.

In the final circle of airport hell, travellers are being taunted at the finish line by wait times as long as two hours just to collect their baggage.

Videos of the chaotic baggage claim area seem like they should be accompanied by video game boss music, as weary passengers are faced with row upon row of luggage instead of the orderly carousel procession travellers are accustomed to seeing.

While we’re at it, this is @TorontoPearson on Friday night. After being held on out @airtransat flight for nearly 3 hours with a baby, this is a fraction of the bags in baggage claim. @airtransat told me they are throwing my missing bag in the garbage if I don’t pick it up asap. pic.twitter.com/WPkdEXuada — novamarkina (@NovaMarkina) May 9, 2022

After dealing with long lines, delays, and really just about the worst airport experience possible, passengers found themselves waiting yet again, often as long as an hour and a half, just to get their bags.

@TorontoPearson how can you be so delayed in baggage every time over 1.5 hrs !?? Thanks bc everyone after a long flight from Amsterdam has nothing better to do then sit and wait — sabrina (@sabrina76043992) May 15, 2022

Even shorter waits are frustrating for exhausted passengers who have already dealt with a lot of waiting on their voyage through Pearson.

Get ready for Summer travel at Pearson.

Our yesterday afternoon example:

7 hrs Flight time from Europe to Toronto,

1.5 hrs Wait time in plane to deboard,

30 mins Wait time in arrivals,

30 mins trying to locate baggage in hall. https://t.co/M0u7gZRfJ1 — Edward Johnson (@EdwardA_Johnson) May 17, 2022

Those waits are reportedly coming with confusing directions that have travellers waiting at the wrong carousel.

And some aren't even getting their bags at all, forced to wait several days and eventually turning to Twitter out of frustration.

@TorontoPearson let me get the direct contact number for @united baggage customer service at the airport since they’ve supposedly been holding our bags hostage for 6 days. — savvvvvvvvv (@clsss_) May 18, 2022

These kinds of delays have some terrified of even passing through the airport, while the Toronto Maple Leafs actually opted to bus the team to Buffalo and fly domestic from a U.S. airport rather than put players through the meat grinder of Pearson.