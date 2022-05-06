Toronto Maple Leafs are now avoiding Pearson Airport and flying out of Buffalo instead

Pearson Airport has been an absolute nightmare as people return to travelling by air, but it's become such a huge problem even one of our major sports teams is bypassing it completely.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza was quoted by sports reporter Chris Johnston saying, "I get on the bus when they tell me to get on the bus. I get on the plane when they tell me to get on the plane."

The quote is related to the decision from the Leafs to bus to Buffalo and fly out of there to Tampa rather than Toronto.

Not only is the airport chaotic right now, restrictions still haven't completely eased for international travel.

Jason Spezza, on the #leafs decision to bus to Buffalo before flying to Tampa: "That's above my pay grade. I get on the bus when they tell me to get on the bus. I get on the plane when they tell me to get on the plane. As long as it all leads to the arena I'm pretty happy." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 6, 2022

Whether you're looking to compete in a pro ice hockey game or just get some sun in Florida, it paints a grim picture of the scene at the airport right now.

Maybe because of the long lines for security check in at Person Airport — Keven Twentyman (@k20man14) May 6, 2022

Some people say they were even held on the tarmac for hours at the airport in brutal conditions.

Except every elite, every politician, every celebrity has been circumventing the rules since March 2020. The rest of us just take it with a smile on our face. #sheep #thankyousirmayIhaveanother — G.J. (@redpirate626) May 6, 2022

If the Leafs side-stepping Pearson seems like they're skirting the rules to you, you're not alone. But obviously, they're not the first to do so.

because if you fly into the US from another country you need a negative covid test 24 hours before your flight and they dont want to risk anyone testing positive and not being able to get in — 🏄‍♀️ (@_shrimbegin) May 6, 2022

Most fans are, of course, onto what they're trying to do.

It's probably to avoid testing the whole team for Covid because if you arrive by air to the US, you need to be tested, but not if you arrive by road. — Hugh Jass (@Leaf_fan18) May 6, 2022

While avoiding Pearson seems like a smart move right now most people agree that their driving to Buffalo is more likely about avoiding restrictions involving testing.