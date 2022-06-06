Toronto airport was a total mess again this weekend with dozens of flights cancelled

The saga of troubles continues at Pearson Airport in Toronto, with dozens of flights cancelled yesterday.

Former NHL player and host of hockey podcast, Spittin' Chiclets Ryan Whitney was one of many people who took to Twitter to air out his frustrations.

Whitney took to Twitter to explain that after standing in a customs line for three hours, his flight from Toronto to Boston was cancelled.

I live at Toronto Pearson International airport. The worst place on earth. I smell so bad. pic.twitter.com/PfdnHcO7Ad — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) June 6, 2022

In a video posted on Twitter, he explained that there was a "400 person line with two Air Canada workers."

Whitney said that after waiting in another line for six hours, he had to pass through Canadian customs again.

Pearson airport is hell on earth. The worst of the worst. This is customs line to re enter Canada after I went through US customs 7 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/xoH7fnbvQz — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) June 6, 2022

This isn't the first time Pearson Airport has received an onslaught of complaints.

With summer travel season back in full swing, Pearson has become notorious for its massive delays and extended wait times.

Similar to Whitney, multiple other Twitter users reported having to re-enter Canadian customs after finding out their flight was cancelled.

Had the same experience w/ @AirCanada at Toronto Pearson! Flight canceled to the US. No Air Canada employees to help stranded customers. Lines were outrageous, kicked us out of the airport & had to go through customs again. Worst customer experience ever. Never flew w/ them since — Pete Guaraldi (@peteguaraldi) June 6, 2022

According to the airport's departure board, dozens of Air Canada flights to other Canadian and U.S. cities were cancelled yesterday.

Some Twitter users even claimed the cancellations resulted in them losing their baggage.

Leaving Pearson at 1am, with no bags, no taxi voucher, and no information because @AirCanada cancelled our flight and lost our bags. Expected to take multiple taxis to come back tomorrow to get our bags. Stranded passengers were also being refused hotels. — Basil Southey (@Bsouthey) June 5, 2022

Others complained that the cancellations left them stranded at the airport with no hotel accommodations.

@AirCanada wow what terrible service at Pearson airport love that our connecting flights got canceled mid flight with no hotels available in the area and now have to sleep in the airport WILL NEVER FLY WITH @AirCanada AGAIN — Kenny Leask (@KennyLeask) June 6, 2022

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told blogTO that airport and airline operations have been impacted by staffing issues.

"Long processing times at airports and other restrictions have resulted in flight delays and in some instances cancellations and these can have knock-on effects not only for our customers but can also impact our employee resources and operations," he said.

Fitzpatrick explained that reasons for cancellations can include aircrafts being held at the gate longer than expected, and cancellations of preceding flights.