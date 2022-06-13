Summer is right around the corner and that means it's time to break out the swim gear because one of Ontario's favourite tubing destinations is opening this weekend.

Head out to Grand River Conservation Area, just under a two hour drive from the city.

The Grand River Valley will be open for adventure-seekers to tube down the Elora Gorge. It's the perfect day trip for those who want to cool off without having to actually swim.

Whether you want to relax while floating down the lazy river or head down the fast rapids, you'll be able to absorb the beautiful natural surroundings, trees and towering cliffs as you drift downstream.

Make sure to wear some comfortable shoes as you'll have to trek for about 20 minutes to the start of the lazy river.

For those wanting to make a splash this summer, you need to purchase tickets and book equipment rentals online in advance once bookings open, as there are no walk-ins.

Tickets for tubing are priced starting at $17.70 while rental of equipment is $44.25.

There are a few safety guidelines you'll have to follow while at the gorge, including signing a waiver, wearing a helmet and life jacket and a limit of one person per tube.

It's good to note that the park has discretion to close tubing for the day if river levels get too high following rainfall.

Tubing opens for the season on June 18 with hours of operation from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

If you want to still stay cool but would rather go for a swim, make sure to check out the Elora Quarry also at the Grand River Conservation Area. The epic swimming hole is now open for the season.