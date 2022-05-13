North Beach is a sandbar nestled between Lake Ontario and Prince Edward County's North Bay, forming a unique double-beach just over two hours away from Toronto.

The Caribbean-like oasis in Prince Edward County (PEC) might just be one of the most breathtaking and unique beaches in Ontario.

Whether you're on the 1,200-metres of sandy shores facing the lake or 800 metres along the bay on the opposite side, you will be in for two different beach experiences at this provincial park that was truly made for the summer.

Water drops off gradually on the open, crystal blue lakeside for ideal swimming conditions while the warm bay is slightly steeper, though nicely sheltered by the ribbon of sand all around it.

There is also a boat launch for small boats only on the North Bay side, and a dog friendly section by the lake.

The thin strip of sand provides visitors with everything they'd need for a comfortable day on the beach including lots of shady trees, picnic tables, washrooms and a seasonal snack bar.

North Beach Provincial Park is basically a smaller, quieter Sandbanks, which is situated a close 30-minutes away if you continue to head east.

The lesser-known beach in the day-trip-worthy PEC still fills up on the nicest days in the summer, so make sure to check the park's Twitter for capacity updates before heading out.

North Beach is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June until September and reservations for daily vehicle permits are required to visit.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.