You can now get free day use access to over 100 provincial parks in Ontario

There is officially no excuse to stay locked indoors this summer.

You can go out and explore beautiful, unseen trails with the new Ontario Parks Pass - a borrowable vehicle permit that will give you access to over 100 provincial parks for everyone you take with you in your vehicle.

Each pass includes entry at any operating provincial park, with most passes being valid from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. depending on the park.

It's also available for every season - if you like exploring Ontario parks in the summer, just imagine hiking through your favourite park in the fall when the leaves start changing colours.

Passes can be borrowed using a Toronto Public Library Card and put on hold through the library's website.

We’re happy to announce our new partnership with @OntarioParks. Now you can borrow an Ontario Parks Pass with your library card and get day access to over 100 provincial parks! Learn more: https://t.co/MvqmMQaGmC pic.twitter.com/WQewvt4kN1 — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) May 31, 2022

You can simply input your card's information and choose the pickup location for your pass. It's really easy to get a library card too if you don't have one - simply check your eligibility requirements online and pick it up at your nearest branch.

Once you have your permit, you have unlimited day-use access at over 100 parks for the period you've borrowed it.

The destination options are truly endless - try Balsam Lake in the Kawarthas with one of the best sandy beaches and campground areas, or Killbear Park on the Georgian Bay to explore some rugged terrain and get a true Canadian North feeling.

You can find more information about the Ontario Parks Pass on the Toronto Public Library's website and visit the Ontario Parks blog to discover all the fun and exciting ways you can use your pass this summer.