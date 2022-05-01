You can take a cheese-trail tour in Ontario's dairy capital this spring

One of the best parts of a road trip is being able to stop in small towns and try local favourites. If you're driving out west this spring, make sure to check out a cheese tour in Ontario.

Located in Oxford County, the Oxford County Cheese Trail is about an hour and a half drive west of the city, making it the perfect day trip.

The self-guided tour has 24 stops around the county, showcasing the best cheese and dairy products not only in the small town but in all of Canada. Oxford County is known as the dairy capital of the country.

You'll be able to visit cheesemakers, restaurants, land local food producers, as well as museums, artisans, and boutiques to wrap up your perfect day in Oxford.

Cheese factory tours are back for the first time in two years so make sure to visit Red Dragon Dairy, M0untainoak Cheese, Bright Cheese & Butter, and Gunn's Hill Artisan Cheese to learn how the delicious dairy snack is made.

All these tours also offer tastings so make sure to nibble on a few to see if you'll find your new favourite cheese.

With so many cheesy stops, make sure to plan ahead so that you can see and try all the cheeses you want.

If you need an itinerary of where to go, you can download the guide for ideas.