This cheese trail in Ontario will take you on a tour through the dairy capital of Canada

Everyone knows the best road trips revolve around food and that's what makes the Oxford County Cheese Trail so special.

The self-guided trail consists of 24 curated stops to show you the best of the best when it comes to dairy and cheese offerings in the small towns of southwestern Ontario.

Actually, make that the best in all of Canada considering Oxford County is dubbed the dairy capital of the country.

Just an hour and a half drive away from Toronto, there are five local cheesemakers in Oxford County, and at its peak, there were nearly a hundred factories churning out the stuff.

The trail includes not only the top restaurants, cheesemakers, and artisans in the area, but also boutiques, museums, and fun experiences like pick-your-own fruit and animal farms to visit.

Louie's Pizza and Pasta is one of the restaurants along the trail known for serving panzerotti bigger than footballs while The Olde Bakery Cafe is another with scrumptious homemade treats like paneer bread pudding.

Or trade wine tasting in for a chocolate tasting at Habitual Chocolate and eat charcuterie alongside a flight of beers with Upper Thames Brewing Company, the possibilities are almost endless.

You can also just go straight to the source by visiting the makers like Bright Cheese & Butter or Mountainoak Cheese to load up on fresh-off-the-line brie, cheddar and gouda.

Behind-the-scenes tours are usually available at the factories but are paused this summer.

Since you likely won't be able to get to visit all of the recommended spots in one go, it's best to pick and choose your top choices. Planning a day visit isn't hard with guides and google map routes on the Oxford Tourism website.

Alternatively, you could make an entire getaway out of it by booking a night or two at one of the cheese trail stays, Elm Hurst Inn and Spa or the Château la Motte Guest House.

Oxford Tourism recommends reaching out to the businesses you plan on visiting before heading out since operating hours and services might be different this year.