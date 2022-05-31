Canada is extending all travel and border restrictions for at least another month

Canada's federal government is officially extending all current border measures for travellers coming into the country, which means that you should probably keep that vaccine passport handy if you plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Tuesday that the set of border restrictions implemented on April 25 will remain in place until at least June 30, 2022.

"All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to submit their information in #ArriveCAN through the free app or web site," said the agencies on Tuesday.

So yeah, don't go deleting that app from your phone just yet.

(1/2) The #GoC is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/MO267u38oB pic.twitter.com/mvWsVLLIE4 — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) May 31, 2022

Mandatory pre-entry COVID tests were scrapped for vaccinated adults on April 1, but some specific rules have remained in place since that time. Most, but not all, were lifted in April.

As it stands now, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide the federal government with a quarantine plan upon arrival in the country.

Vaxxed travellers are furthermore allowed to go maskless in public spaces (where permitted by law) after arriving in Canada and no longer have to spend 14 days monitoring and reporting symptoms. They are also able to skip maintaining a list of close contacts and locations visited.

Anyone over the age of 12 who is currently eligible to travel to Canada but does not have full vaccination status must still submit pre-entry COVID-19 tests, but the rest of us are off the hook — so long as we provide our vaccine passports and contact information through the government's ArriveCAN app within 72 hours before arrival.