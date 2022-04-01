Here are the new restrictions for crossing the Canada U.S. border and travel abroad

It's April 1 but this is no joke, Canada's travel rules are changing again.

Though Ontario appears to be in a sixth wave, travel is opening up again. As of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need a pre-entry COVID-19 test.

Canada scrapped the costly PCR test as of Feb. 28 but those returning still needed to get a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border.

Now, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need a pre-entry test of any kind whether they are entering by land, air or water. Also children who are under five years old are not required to test, regardless of their vaccination status.

There could still be mandatory, random PCR testing at airports for all travellers but selected passengers would not be required to isolate while awaiting results, the Canada Border Services Agency told Global News.

If selected, travellers might get a take-home test — often the only option at the land border — or you could be sent to a nurse if arriving at an airport, according to CBC.

Travellers must fill in information in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before returning to Canada. The app can be downloaded on phones or used online. If travellers don't submit the information, they may be denied entry if crossing at land, rail or marine border or denied boarding a plane or cruise ship.

Currently, Canadians are considered fully vaccinated if they have at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine accepted for travel, a mix of two accepted vaccines or at least one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The second dose must have been administered least 14 calendar days before entering Canada.

Unvaccinated travellers over 12 years old are generally not permitted to board flights, trains or cruise ships in Canada. There are limited exemptions from the vaccine requirement including sincere religious belief, emergency travel and travel from remote communities.