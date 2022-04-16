Popular nature escape in Ontario could soon be wrecked by unwanted factory

Ontario is known for having some truly stunning spots for those who love nature. However, one of the most beloved nature escapes in the province is under risk of being contaminated by an industrial aquaculture factory planned near Colpoy's Bay.

Nearby residents are concerned that this fish factory would pollute the air, water and land located in the beautiful Bruce Peninsula and destroy much of the wildlife and plants in the area as well.

As a result, the Bruce Peninsula Water Watch has been formed, a community led citizen action group created to spread awareness and ultimately prevent the factory from spoiling such a beloved location.

In the Spring of 2021, Georgian Bay Innovation Group (now renamed GB Salmon) purchased 200 acres of land in the area and proposed building the largest land-based industrial sized aquaculture factory of its kind in the world.

Over 1.8 million litres of water per day are expected to be taken from Colpoy's Bay with 1.5 million litres of wastewater per day being returned back into a designated mixing zone where it will then blend with the water.

The frustration from those in the community is the lack of communication from government officials and the organizations involved.

After pushing GB Salmon for information, the Bruce Peninsula Water Watch team was able to get a public information session held that proved to only raise more questions than it answered.

"They couldn't answer any questions, would not answer any questions. Said they were going to be transparant moving forward but we haven't heard anything since the meeting," protest organizer Dan Boisvert told blogTO.

"Nobody is getting any response from this company whatsoever, and no one is getting any response from the mayor."

With the facility expected to be 500,000 square feet, it could be an eyesore even without the sheer amount of pollution that could be created.

However, thanks to the Bruce Peninsula Water Watch team and many others like them, there's a hope that Ontario can save one of its more beloved nature escapes from becoming ruined by a fish factory.