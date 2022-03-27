Travel
Olivia Little
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
point abino lighthouse

The Point Albino lighthouse is an architectural gem in Ontario

Point Abino Lighthouse juts out past the rocky shores of Lake Erie at the southern tip of the peninsula it's named after, looking closer to a castle than a lighthouse due to its unique shape and architecture. 

The lighthouse was built in 1917 to serve as a beacon for the increased water traffic at that end of the lake and operated until 1995. Shortly after that, it was designated a National Historic Site. 

One look at the structure helps you understand how it earned that title, its unusual shape consisting of a rectangular bottom level tapering off into a tall tower and classic detailing way more intricate than most lighthouses. 

An elevated concrete walkway leads from a connecting beach to where the lighthouse is situated offshore and when water levels are high, it looks like it's floating on the lake. 

The town of Fort Erie acquired the lighthouse and offers guided tours of the historical spot, which happens to be the only way the public can visit, as it's hidden behind a private residential neighbourhood. 

Tours typically run on select dates every summer from June to September, but it's still to be determined if tours will resume this year because it's been closed until further notice since 2020.

Check the website for updates and availability before making the trip. 

And if you're not wanting to wait for tours to reopen, a paddle up from one of the public nearby shores could be the best way to see the lighthouse this summer. Crystal Beach isn't far away. 

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.

