Ontario park creates new thunderboxes so backcountry campers can defecate in style

While many Ontario residents have been cooped up inside in an attempt to stay out of the harsh winter conditions of the past several weeks, staff at Algonquin Provincial Park have been working on a number of projects to improve the experience for park-goers once the weather finally improves.

And when I say experience, I mean all parts of the experience, including the one that's typically done in solitude.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the park said rangers have been hard at work assembling new outdoor privies for backcountry campers, which they've so cleverly dubbed "thunderboxes," and their followers are not pooh-poohing the announcement — quite the opposite.

One of the projects our staff have been hard at work at this winter is assembling outdoor privys for the backcountry.



300 brand new 'thunderboxes' coming to a backcountry campsite near you in spring/summer 2022!



Have you thanked a Park Ranger lately? 👏 pic.twitter.com/yvsrFpvXy2 — Algonquin Provincial Park (@Algonquin_PP) February 1, 2022

The tweet, which says 300 brand new thunderboxes will be installed in backcountry campsites this spring and summer, has been liked more than 350 times, and frequent Algonquin visitors are thanking the park for ensuring they'll be able to have a pleasant BM upon their return.

"Thank you .. much appreciated," wrote one Twitter user. "Hopefully get to break a new one in this summer."

"Thank you! I freaking love these things," wrote another. "Nothing like doing your business with an amazing view!"

So how exactly does the thunderbox work, you may ask? It's essentially just a wooden structure that's placed over a hole in the ground. Campers then do their, ahem, business in the hole until it fills up, and then the thunderbox is relocated to a new one.

But as you can imagine based on their intended use, they definitely don't last forever, which is why so many campers are elated to know the park will be equipped with new ones by the time summer rolls around.

"My wife picks our sites based on their condition," wrote one camper in response to the tweet. "Thank you!"

"Best seat in the house!" wrote another.