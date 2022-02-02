Travel
Mira Miller
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
algonquin provincial park

Ontario park creates new thunderboxes so backcountry campers can defecate in style

Travel
Mira Miller
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

While many Ontario residents have been cooped up inside in an attempt to stay out of the harsh winter conditions of the past several weeks, staff at Algonquin Provincial Park have been working on a number of projects to improve the experience for park-goers once the weather finally improves.

And when I say experience, I mean all parts of the experience, including the one that's typically done in solitude.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the park said rangers have been hard at work assembling new outdoor privies for backcountry campers, which they've so cleverly dubbed "thunderboxes," and their followers are not pooh-poohing the announcement — quite the opposite.

The tweet, which says 300 brand new thunderboxes will be installed in backcountry campsites this spring and summer, has been liked more than 350 times, and frequent Algonquin visitors are thanking the park for ensuring they'll be able to have a pleasant BM upon their return.

"Thank you .. much appreciated," wrote one Twitter user. "Hopefully get to break a new one in this summer."

"Thank you! I freaking love these things," wrote another. "Nothing like doing your business with an amazing view!"

So how exactly does the thunderbox work, you may ask? It's essentially just a wooden structure that's placed over a hole in the ground. Campers then do their, ahem, business in the hole until it fills up, and then the thunderbox is relocated to a new one. 

But as you can imagine based on their intended use, they definitely don't last forever, which is why so many campers are elated to know the park will be equipped with new ones by the time summer rolls around.

"My wife picks our sites based on their condition," wrote one camper in response to the tweet. "Thank you!"

"Best seat in the house!" wrote another.

Lead photo by

Algonquin Provincial Park

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Ontario park creates new thunderboxes so backcountry campers can defecate in style

You can take alpacas on a winter walk on a farm in Ontario

Nearly a third of Ontarians want a workcation in 2022 and here's where to go

You can go skating through a forest lit up with torches north of Toronto

You can hike to a frozen waterfall in Ontario this winter

You can take goats on a winter walk on a farm in Ontario

A new airline is offering ridiculously cheap flights to Toronto starting this spring

Blizzard aftermath still wreaking havoc on flights at Toronto Pearson Airport