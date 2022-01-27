The latest ongoing trend seems to be doing everyday activities with cute animals including puppy yoga or taking a goat on a walk.

If you need to go on your daily mental health stroll but want a cute companion then you're in luck because you can take alpacas on a winter walk on a farm in Ontario.

Located in Kerwood, S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm & Fibre Studio is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive west of the city.

Owned by the Houle family, the farm allows you to interact with their herd of fuzzy alpacas.

You'll be able to herd, hand-feed, and take the animals for a walk down the country back roads.

If you just can't get enough of these adorable creatures, there's also an option to do alpaca training which includes going into the training pen and working with an alpaca one-on-one for an extra $10.

The farm is also a fibre studio and they use their alpaca's wool to make a bunch of different knitwear including socks, hats, and mitts.

The walk is an hour-long costing $70 for two people. There is no maximum number for groups but group prices are an additional $30 per person on the base price.

If you're looking to spend more time with the alpacas, S.A.M.Y.'s also offers overnight stays in their backyard cabin.