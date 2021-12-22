Canadians are being warned they may get stuck outside the country if they choose to travel

The travel advisory imploring Canadians to avoid any and all non-essential trips has returned amid yet another COVID-19 surge, and Ottawa is reminding anyone still hoping to take a sneaky little vacation over the holidays that they would be doing so at their own risk: risk of both contracting the virus and getting stranded overseas.

In an updated list of travel protocols — which includes a mandatory negative PCR result for re-entry after all trips out-of-country, just shortly after the measure had finally been lifted for short trips across the border— the federal government cautions residents that in the pandemic world, entry requirements and travel itineraries can change fast.

"Should Canadians choose to travel outside Canada, they need to recognize travel plans may be severely disrupted and they may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected," a release states.

"Canadians should not depend on the Government of Canada for assistance related to changes to travel plans."

Now is not the time for non-essential international travel. For those who are travelling, take note: as of December 21st, everyone returning to Canada must show a negative PCR test result - and the test must have been taken outside of Canada. More details: https://t.co/qouwI7Jozq — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 18, 2021

There is also the very real potential of contracting and then testing positive for the communicable disease while in another country given how rampant Omicron has become, which would mean tacking on an additional 14 days to your trip, at least, and all of the unexpected costs that would come with that.

Border measures and other health and safety restrictions are also far more in flux now than they were months or even weeks ago given case numbers and virus spread worldwide — bans on flights to and from certain countries are not unheard of, and officials have said that "things are happening very quickly outside of Canada" as far as the health crisis is concerned.

Still, an has been the case previously, the current travel guidance is just that, guidance, and there are no firm rules in place preventing non-essential travel.

The guidelines prohibiting large holiday gatherings, though, are set in stone (at least in Ontario) and punishable under the Reopening Ontario Act.