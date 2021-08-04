There's a huge sunflower festival in Ontario this month

A huge sunflower festival is kicking off in Ontario if you're looking for a way to brighten up your weekend.

It's the second time ever that The Fieldstone Barn will be hosting Sunflowers of Elora after kicking off the event last summer.

This year, there will be more sunflowers than last year in about two dozen varieties including Russian Mammoths that can reach five metres tall, as well as Lemon Queens, Velvet Queens, Teddy Bears, Tall & Gold, Moulin Rouge, Moon Shadow and Ring of Fire types.

There'll be tons of photo ops as well, including a two-metre-tall "LOVE" sign, a giant swing, a 1930s orange velvet couch, a vintage blue velvet couch, a "This is Us" sign, a large picture frame, an old Farmall red tractor and two vintage kids' wagons.

The farm has also added four corn mazes this year, and you'll be able to hang out with alpacas, baby alpacas and miniature donkeys from nearby farms.

It all begins Aug. 6, and on Aug. 7 and 8 there will be food trucks and artisans selling home goods and apparel to celebrate the opening of the festival.

The farm is only open to the public on weekends, Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adult admission is $10, and the corn maze is an extra $5 per person.

You can also book private tours and photography Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but note the cute animals are only there on weekends. The festival should run until mid-September, depending on weather.