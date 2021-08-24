A shrine to TTC streetcars has opened near Toronto

After a year and a half of being closed due to lockdown restrictions, the Halton County Radial Railway has reopened.

Located in Milton, just a short hour ride from Toronto, Ontario's first and largest electric railway museum has lots to explore.

Showcases at the museum are some of Toronto's original streetcars as well as lots of info about Toronto's history of transportation.

Trevor Parkins-Sciberras, a volunteer for the Halton County Radial Railway stated that during lockdown the museum "Used that time to make major upgrades to its property."

New rules this year mean visitors must purchase tickets for admission beforehand. No tickets will be sold at the gate.