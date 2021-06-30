Travel
10 things to do in Mississauga this summer

Mississauga often gets passed over as a day trip destination from Toronto, but maybe without good reason. There's plenty to see and do in Sauga and it's all easily within reach, just on the other side of the 427.

Here are some things to do in Mississauga this summer. 

Unwind at Kariya Park

It comes as a bit of a surprise that a place this serene can exist so close to the bustling Square One Shopping Centre, but it does. Although the cherry blossoms at this Japanese garden will have already reached their peak bloom this year, the grounds still make for a breathtaking walk. 

Get fresh air at Riverwood Conservancy

Riverwood is just the spot to spend a day if you're looking for some fresh air and time out in nature. The trails through this massive 150-acre nature preserve in the centre of the city pass by the shoreline of the Credit River and habitats of nearly 500 animals and plants. 

Enjoy the beach at Jack Darling

If a beach day is all you're after, head to Jack Darling Memorial Park. We're talking picnic areas, tennis courts, a large leash-free zone, and one of the favourite beaches in all of Sauga. Rattray Marsh is nearby, so you could pair the two if you're up for a bit of exploring.

Take a self-guided art tour 

With over a few dozen pieces of artwork scattered throughout the downtown core, a self-guided art tour is a great way to see Mississauga and the many pieces of inspiring art it has to offer. Go at your own pace and see as many, or as few sculptures, as you'd like. 

Walk a boardwalk at Rattray Marsh

Rattray boasts a massive rocky beach and a stunning raised boardwalk trail through lush cattail terrain. You'll be walking through the last remaining lakefront marsh between Toronto and Burlington as you explore the different trails in the area. 

Cool off at Applewood Pool 

The hottest days in the summer are best spent by an outdoor pool and Mississauga has seven city-run ones to choose from. Located in Applewood Heights Park, this pool comes with a diving board, two water slides, and a large sundeck where you can soak in some rays. 

Chase waterfalls at Wahoosh Falls

Hamilton isn't the only spot with waterfalls, there's a hidden natural wonder right in Mississauga. Although the 10-foot-tall cascade doesn't come close to the likes of Tew's Falls, it's still more than you'll find in Toronto. You won't have to go on a gruelling hike to get there either. 

Buy local at Lions Farmers Market

All of your favourite local finds are sold at this farmers market including Ontario grown fruits and veggies, fresh bread, and homemade maple syrup and jams. It runs every Wednesday at Celebration Square, as well as at Robert Speck Parkway every Sunday, through the summer months.

Stroll through Port Credit 

This waterfront neighbourhood in Mississauga is full of shops, restaurants, and a picturesque lighthouse overlooking the harbour. Although it can get a little overrun with visitors in the summer, it's easy to see why so many people like to spend time exploring the area. 

Stuff your face at a Night Market

Night Market Toronto will be featuring a variety of food vendors with international eats throughout the summer at Square One. Each market will have a different theme, including a week-long Oh Canada Food Festival and Caribbean Market. 

