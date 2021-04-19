People aren't happy about Ontario's no camping on Crown land rule

Doug Ford says No camping on Crown land, but those who want to pitch their tents in Ontario are asking hium to reconsider, despite the stay-at-home order.

The new restrictions, announced Friday, prohibited camping on Crown land, including Ontario parks.

Much to people's disappointment, the Ontario Parks website has confirmed that they will be closed for camping for now.

"We understand this temporary closure of overnight stays in provincial parks may impact your plans, however, the health and well-being of Ontarians is our number one priority."

Can’t pitch a tent, canoe or hike in the middle of nowhere. But golfing with 3 buddies is ok? F these guys. — Harry "I Want My Vaccine" Knass (@harryknass) April 16, 2021

On Twitter, Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said that this ban is to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, some people disagree that this was the right measure.

*covid rips through Ontario, taking lives, straining the health care system*



The people: we need paid sick days, more testing, PPE, and accessible, targeted vaccines in hot spots.



Doug Ford: I hear you. No camping.



People: No, we need paid—



Ford: Nada camping folks. Gotcha. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) April 16, 2021

Although day trips and hiking are still allowed, people are criticizing Doug Ford for not allowing overnight stays.

Ontario closes campgrounds AND Crown land. This is just theatre! A few folks camping outdoors or in their trailers isn’t a cause. — Al Smith 😷 (@literateowl) April 16, 2021

There are multiple petitions urging the government to remove the ban on camping immediately.

"Camping is one of the very few ways families and individuals got through this past year’s fight with COVID, under the applicable governmental mandates, modifications and social restrictions," according to one petition.

The Ontario government, picking another useless thing to outlaw so it seems like they’re doing something:



📢 “To the 6 backcountry campers we heard were thinking about heading outdoors, you can no longer camp on crown land. You’re for sure the ones causing the spread!” 🚷 — Rebecca dePencier (@rldepencier) April 17, 2021

Jesse Lacroix, creator of another petition, called the prohibition "anti-Canadian in spirit." "Personally, I could walk less than a minute from my door and be 100% alone in the woods; it is absolutely absurd that camping in isolated spaces is being prohibited."

@fordnation took away all we had to look forward to. Capacity weddings can happen but I can't go into the woods with my 3 person family and light a fire? Playgrounds are great but not for everyone. #Ontario #MentalHealth #Camping — Summer De (@dazey__) April 18, 2021

Just days ago, Doug Ford reversed the decision to close playgrounds after being widely criticized; now people are hoping the same can be done for camping.