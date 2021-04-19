Travel
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
no camping on crown land ontario

People aren't happy about Ontario's no camping on Crown land rule

Travel
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doug Ford says No camping on Crown land, but those who want to pitch their tents in Ontario are asking hium to reconsider, despite the stay-at-home order.

The new restrictions, announced Friday, prohibited camping on Crown land, including Ontario parks.

Much to people's disappointment, the Ontario Parks website has confirmed that they will be closed for camping for now.

"We understand this temporary closure of overnight stays in provincial parks may impact your plans, however, the health and well-being of Ontarians is our number one priority."

On Twitter, Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said that this ban is to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, some people disagree that this was the right measure.

Although day trips and hiking are still allowed, people are criticizing Doug Ford for not allowing overnight stays.

There are multiple petitions urging the government to remove the ban on camping immediately. 

"Camping is one of the very few ways families and individuals got through this past year’s fight with COVID, under the applicable governmental mandates, modifications and social restrictions," according to one petition.

Just days ago, Doug Ford reversed the decision to close playgrounds after being widely criticized; now people are hoping the same can be done for camping.

Lead photo by

Jack Nobre

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

People aren't happy about Ontario's no camping on Crown land rule

Ontario cottage country taking drastic lockdown measures after teens throw bush parties

Camping on Crown land and in Ontario parks restricted and here are the new rules

Amtrak just laid out new plans for a Detroit to Toronto train

Scalpers are reselling Ontario parks reservations as demand for camping skyrockets

A decommissioned power plant in Niagara Falls is becoming a new public attraction

Caribbean nation launches new visa program for remote workers from Canada

Air Canada to resume flights from Toronto to sun destinations starting in May