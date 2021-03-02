Toronto's Pearson Airport ranked best in North America for 4th year in a row

Seems like YYZ is beloved as more than just a fantastic Rush song.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport has been named the "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for the fourth year in a row.

The award comes from Airport Council International's Airport Service Quality program which works to recognize global airports that provide the best customer service as determined by passengers. The program surveys passengers on the day of their travel so all those nitty gritty details are fresh in their mind.

Thanks to their Healthy Airport initiative, Pearson was also crowned the inaugral recipient of "Best hygiene measures by region" in North America.

"The COVID -19 global health crisis created unprecedented challenges for airport operators, and we adapted our operations and incorporated health and hygiene at the forefront of providing an exceptional passenger experience at Toronto Pearson," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority via a press release.

"I thank our passengers for the trust and confidence that they’ve placed in us over the last year. Moreover, these awards are only possible due to the dedication and commitment day in and day out of our employees. With our Pearson employee community and our partners, we commit to leading the best in the next era of the airport experience."

The positive acknowledgement is a bright spot in an otherwise tough year, as travel numbers have plummeted across the country leading to hundreds of layoffs at the award-winning airport.

Other local airports have had it worse than Pearson however, as Porter Airlines has continued to delay their return to operations following the initial suspension nearly a year ago.

With lockdown measures still in place, it could be some time before regular travel becomes commonplace again.

While most don't enjoy the overall airport experience, there's sure to be at least a few people who can't wait until the day they can take another journey to see Pearson again.