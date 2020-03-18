Porter Airlines suspending all service due to coronavirus pandemic

Following similar moves from other Canadian airlines, Porter has decided to suspend all operations in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 beginning at the end of the day Friday until June 1

The airline announced the decision this morning both on Twitter and in a public letter from President and CEO Michael Deluce.

To support public health efforts, we are temporarily suspending operations at the end of the day on Friday, March 20, with plans to resume service on Monday, June 1. Read more: https://t.co/BIh33Y73Eg. — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) March 18, 2020

"Government actions make it apparent that restricting activities by people in all communities is what's required to keep everyone healthy, and ultimately to end this fast-spreading pandemic," Deluce said.

"As a result, we are doing our part by temporarily suspending flights at the conclusion of the operating day on Friday, March 20. We will resume service on June 1. "

The letter indicates that they intend to continue operations through Friday — as long as aviation and public health infrastructure allow them to do so safely — in order to ensure that customers have a chance to make it home.

It also states that the company has waived change and cancellation fees for all flights, and those adjustments can be made online.

3/4 In order to get you home safely ASAP, we’ve waived our change/cancellation fees. If you don’t need to travel, we encourage you to cancel your booking to make room for those who need to return home. Changes/cancellations can be made on https://t.co/1IdMdjaOrV for all fares. — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) March 18, 2020

Deluce says anyone who has an upcoming flight booked during the temporary suspension will receive an email with specific information, and that it's not necessary to contact them at this time while they assist passengers with travel requirements between now and Friday.

"These are very challenging times for people," Deluce wrote. "Let's all do our part to take care of each other."

This news comes just before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce that Canada and the U.S. will close the border between them to all non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the virus between the two counties.