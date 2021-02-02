Travel
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
devils punch bowl

This waterfall near Toronto has frozen over and it's so beautiful

Toronto feels frigid right now (and even colder next week), but the sub-zero temps are making for some beautiful scenery just an hour's drive out of the city.

The Devil's Punch Bowl—the epic ribbon waterfall on the Niagara Escarpment—has frozen over. Giant icicles are now hanging from its ridges and it looks nothing short of surreal. 

While stunning in the summer, this natural ampitheatre in Hamilton is incomparable in the winter. 

It's made up of two areas: the Upper and Lower Punch Bowl Falls. Fun fact: it was named "ye Bottom" on a map that dates back to 1675. 

Most people are driving to the top, but some visitors are opting for the trail that takes you to the base of the falls, where you'll get a great view of the icicles overhead. 

The waterfall is still trickling through, meaning visitors get a glimpse of water with lays of sandstone, clay, and snow. 

A year into the pandemic, getting outside for some fresh air is as important as ever. But if you don't feel inclined to go outside into -10 C weather, starting at cool pictures should suffice for now. 

