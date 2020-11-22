You can stay overnight in a yurt surrounded by alpacas in Ontario

With nine alpacas and two yurts, a small hobby farm in Niagara is ready to welcome guests looking for a unique country escape.

Riverside Oasis Farm in Niagara recently installed a yurt, and a second one is coming soon for glamping stays. Yurts have been become popular glamping options.

About 18 months ago Michael and Assyl Carlton gave up corporate jobs and bought the hobby farm near Dunnville, Ontario. They started out with the idea to have a working farm that welcomed guests but later decided to add yurts.

Assyl is from Kazakhstan and yurts are part of the nomadic culture in central Asia.

"There is just something special about being in a round room or a room with no corners," said Assyl.

The yurts come with a queen bed, camping stove, barbecue and firepit. There is also a solar panel for lighting and charging your devices. The farm provides drinking water and wood — guests only need to bring food. Be prepared to rough it a bit — the toilets are outside and there are no showers right now.

The yurts will be available to rent year-round – even in the winter.

"With a woodburning stove it gets really warm inside," said Michael.

Right now the farm also has several animals, which guests can meet. There are five goats, nine alpacas, 10 chickens, a couple of cats and dogs.

If people are interested they can spend time feeding the animals or learning about farming.

"Do as much or as little as you want," said Michael. "Come and muck out the stalls if you would like to or just sit out on the yurt deck and enjoy your drink."

There are plenty of things to do in the area as well. There are wineries nearby in Niagara, hiking areas such as Balls Falls Conservation Area and local shops and breweries.

Now, the farm is expanding. They raised honey this year and plan to grow vegetables and raise cattle for meat.

"We are looking at having a fully sustainable farm," said Michael. "We are trying to keep a full life-cycle farm."

Although they don't have farming experience, so far they have found a lot of support from the farming community, and they have been learning as they go.

"The community is really nice," said Assyl.

The yurts are $200 a night and must be reserved in advance.