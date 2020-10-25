Travel
Hawk Lake Log Chute

This historic log chute in Ontario is the last of its kind

The Hawk Lake Log Chute, made entirely of wood and measuring 220 feet long, shoots through a scenic forest in the Haliburton Highlands and is the only remaining chute in the province of Ontario. 

This man-made trough was built in 1861 and was made to carry heavy logs over rough river landscapes to sawmills during the logging industry. 

There used to be thousands of log chutes just like this one across the province, with dozens in the county of Haliburton. Mostly all are gone now, however, having been dismantled, burned or replaced after the logging industry’s demise in the mid 20th century. 

The log chute found at Hawk Lake was used by a variety of logging companies that harvested trees from the surrounding areas, sometimes bringing logs as far as Trenton. 

Having been repaired, extended and maintained ever since, the site continues to remind visitors of the tenacity of the tens of thousands who made their living in the logging industry, and whose courage helped forge the communities of rural Ontario.

This designated historical site now includes a scenic 500-meter loop trail through the forest that leads you to the Kennisis River where the historical log chute awaits. 

There's also a picnic area and interpretive displays right by the chute. You can take in the fall colours of the forest and then enjoy a picnic lunch beside the rushing water of the lengthy trough. 

There are no admission fees to check out the Hawk Lake Log Chute and the site is open spring, summer and fall. 

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.

