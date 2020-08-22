Puddicombe Farms is where you can pick fruit and take train rides near Toronto

With fruit picking, wine tours and scenic train rides through a vineyard, Puddicombe Estate Farms and Winery offers everything you’d need for a perfect day trip out of the city.

Located near Hamilton and home to over 150 acres of high-quality grapes, you really don’t have to go far for a little taste of Ontario’s wine country.

This family-run working farm has been around for over 200 years and grows all sorts of fresh fruit, including cherries, strawberries, grapes, peaches, apples, as well as pumpkins in the fall.

The season for pears, grapes and apples will be starting in the next few weeks and you’ll be able to pick them yourself.

There’s even a train called the Little Pudd that will bring you through the charming orchards and vineyards on the property.

Guided farm tours are offered on weekends. After your train ride, you’ll be escorted back to the wine shop for a relaxing tasting of their award-winning wines and cider.

Alternatively, you can bring a glass of your preferred wine or cider on-board to sip on while you take in all the views.

The farm asks that visitors call ahead to make a train ride reservation in order to avoid line ups.

Face masks and gloves are also required to be worn while picking your fruit and exploring the farm.