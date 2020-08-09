Old Baldy conservation area and trail in Ontario comes with incredible views

Old Baldy near Grey Highlands is the perfect day trip any time of the year if you’re after a short hike through a forest and breathtaking views.

Located just two hours from Toronto, the 178-acre conservation area is home to a spectacular lookout point. It can be reached by taking a 15-minute hike from the parking lot off Grey County Road 13, north of the nearby Village of Kimberly.

The four-season 4.3-kilometre loop trail through a heavily wooded forest full of old maple, oak and birch trees is fairly moderate and makes for an easy and picturesque hike.

The pathway becomes increasingly rugged with a steep ascent closer to the cliffs, however, so be careful once you begin to reach the observation point.

After the short journey, you’ll be led to an open pasture with slight forest cover to the unprotected edge of the Niagara Escarpment.

When you see the clearing, you might have a better idea as to how the spot got its name. The area is known as Old Baldy because it resembles a large bald spot amid the forest of trees.

From the rim of the escarpment, you'll have the best seat in the house overlooking the seemingly boundless Beaver Valley 152 metres below. You'll be able to see fields, forest, ski hills and nearby villages.

This time of the year, everything will be in various shades of green. As you can imagine, it'll definitely be worth making another trip out this way once the leaves start changing colour.

There is also an opportunity to do some rock climbing if you're feeling so inclined. You will just have to get a permit from the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority and abide by their list of rules and regulations.

If you wish to hike further, the Bruce Trail system, which is known as Canada’s oldest and longest footpath, can be accessed here. Just follow the trail markings and you’ll be led to even more breathtaking views from several other lookouts.

There are also a couple waterfalls in the area. Eugenia Falls, which is said to be one of the most impressive waterfalls in Southern Ontario, is located just a 10-minute drive away.