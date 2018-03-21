This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the ideal spring escape

Less than two hours from Toronto, the small town of Eugenia is home to one of the most impressive waterfalls in Southern Ontario – Eugenia Falls. The Eugenia Falls Conservation Trail is situated along the Niagara Escarpment, where the 30m high waterfall sits.

Just a short walk from the parking lot, the top of the falls can be easily accessed, and marks the perfect place to take that enviable ‘gram.

In the summer, the thin flow of water glides over the shallow craters before the falls, turning them into ideal spots to sit and soak.

There’s also a well-marked hiking trail that runs along the escarpment, but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can hike down to the bottom of the gorge sans trail.

This is not an easy trek though, so be prepared to climb over slippery rocks and fallen trees. But, once you’re at the bottom, you can reward yourself with a dip in the water while taking in the epic views.

If you want to see the falls at its most dramatic, plan a trip in the Spring when the water flow is at its heaviest, or late Summer if you want a green landscape. Whatever the season though, you’re guaranteed a picturesque setting. Also, Hoggs Falls, (the lesser known neighbour of Eugenia Falls) is less than 8 minutes away, so you can easily hit both on the same day.