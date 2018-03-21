Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eugenia falls

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the ideal spring escape

Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Less than two hours from Toronto, the small town of Eugenia is home to one of the most impressive waterfalls in Southern Ontario – Eugenia Falls. The Eugenia Falls Conservation Trail is situated along the Niagara Escarpment, where the 30m high waterfall sits.

Just a short walk from the parking lot, the top of the falls can be easily accessed, and marks the perfect place to take that enviable ‘gram.

A post shared by MIRANDA MAE (@miraandamae) on

In the summer, the thin flow of water glides over the shallow craters before the falls, turning them into ideal spots to sit and soak.

A post shared by Matt Kostuk (@mattkostuk) on

There’s also a well-marked hiking trail that runs along the escarpment, but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can hike down to the bottom of the gorge sans trail.

A post shared by JONAS (@johnfellner) on

This is not an easy trek though, so be prepared to climb over slippery rocks and fallen trees. But, once you’re at the bottom, you can reward yourself with a dip in the water while taking in the epic views.

A post shared by Melissa Nguyen (@melalaland) on

If you want to see the falls at its most dramatic, plan a trip in the Spring when the water flow is at its heaviest, or late Summer if you want a green landscape. Whatever the season though, you’re guaranteed a picturesque setting. Also, Hoggs Falls, (the lesser known neighbour of Eugenia Falls) is less than 8 minutes away, so you can easily hit both on the same day.

Lead photo by

mattdreau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Everything you need to know about Earth Hour 2018 in Toronto

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the ideal spring escape

Toronto couple slow danced through a TTC subway delay

Raptors fans furious over ref's calls against Toronto

Cookie dough in a cup coming to Jays games at Rogers Centre

You can now do goat yoga just outside Toronto

Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Raptors

Toronto subway ad beckons LeBron James to join the Raptors