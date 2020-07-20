10 beautiful flower fields to visit near Toronto this summer

Day trips don't get much more aesthetically pleasing or aromatic than this. There are so many great flower farms just a few hours from the city and with flowers now in full bloom, it's the perfect time to go.

Here are some of the most picturesque flower farms near Toronto to visit this summer.

​This 165 acres of beautiful countryside in Milton comes complete with walking trails, fruit picking, and thousands of beautiful flowers in their expansive fields. Lilies, sunflowers, dahlias and gladioli are just a few of the stunning blooms you can take home.

Situated in Newmarket, the picturesque rolling hills are home to thousands of naturally grown flowers that are there for your picking. You can even turn your picks into a personalized bouquet. There's also a heritage barn on the property that adds to the farm's rustic charm.

This must-visit spot in Waterford boasts lavender fields and a vineyard. You can even enjoy a glass of wine or cider as you roam through the rows of English and French lavender. It doesn't get much better than that.

This farm in Caledon has 60-acres of sunflowers. Mark your calendar: it'll be opening first thing in August, once the sunflowers are in full bloom.

Nestled in rural Halton County, this herb and flower farm is home to over 40,000 organic plants. You can pick from a variety of more than 140 different plants or take meditation and yoga classes. There's even a totally Instagram-worthy pink swing on the property.

This charming farm in Trenton supplies fresh-cut flower arrangements for local farmers' markets and specialty shops. There are a variety of different flowers throughout the fields, as well as workshops for you to learn how to make your own bouquet.

Over 10,000 lavender plants are bursting into colour this time of the year in Campbellcroft. There's also a magical giant floral labyrinth on the farm that you can wander through. Just keep in mind, appointments will be required for farm visits this summer.

This farm in Hamilton boasts the largest collection of sunflowers with 75 acres packed full of these towering flowers. There won't be any photography opportunities this year due to past selfie taker's behaviour, but the farm is still worth a visit.

Though you may not need yet another reason to visit the beautiful Prince Edward County, here it is. Although the farm closed the adorable bed & breakfast that was on the premises, you can still visit the flowers for the day.

Garden Party Flower Farm in St. Agatha is home to a stunning variety of wildflowers. The farm is now open for Pick-Your-Own flower nights on Thursdays and Fridays, you just have to purchase a picking time before visiting.