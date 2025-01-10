A bunch of tech companies in Toronto are hiring and here are some high-paying roles

Although the tech industry has been through its ups and downs over the past few years with major layoffs making headlines globally, Toronto continues to be a hub for innovation that attracts everything from renowned tech giants to eager startups.

Whether you're a new graduate, someone with a few years of experience, or a seasoned professional, there are lots of open tech opportunities right here in Toronto.

Here are some of the tech companies with multiple open positions in Toronto right now.

Google

Google's state-of-the-art Toronto office offers some seriously impressive benefits, including access to one-on-one financial coaching, onsite wellness centres, four "work from anywhere" weeks per year, and comprehensive health coverage. As a key hub for the company's Cloud and ads sales team, the office is also home to several marketing, YouTube, and communications divisions.

At the moment, there are a handful of open positions in Toronto, including roles like security sales specialist, account strategist, and customer learning lead.

1Password

Founded in Toronto, 1Password is a cloud-based, cross-platform password manager that allows its users to securely store passwords and log-ins. The company is currently hiring for several full-time remote positions, including a senior CX content developer, customer support technical representative, and account executive, which pays between $102,000 and $138,000.

Working at the company means gaining access to its slew of benefits, which includes company-wide wellness days and a wellness spending account.

Alida

This Toronto-headquartered software company helps brands create research communities to gather feedback in an effort to empower better customer experiences and product innovation.

The company made headlines for its pilot four-day work weeks in 2022 and has since gone on to offer its employees summer Fridays (days off during July and August).

Open positions in Toronto include enterprise business development representative and solution engineer, which offers a base pay range between $100,000 and $112,000.

TouchBistro

This Toronto-based company offers an all-in-one Point-of-Sale and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier. TouchBistro offers a long list of employee perks, including a generous time off program, a flexible health and wellness plan, monthly lunches, professional development, and an employee assistant program.

The company is currently hiring for several roles in Toronto, including a collections specialist, product support technician, and sales development representative.

Xanadu

This Canadian quantum computing technology company is currently looking to fill several open positions in Toronto, including a business development lead, inventory control assistant, software developers, and a UX/UI designer.

The software company is one of the world's leading photonic quantum hardware providers, and its headquarters are located just a short walk away from College subway station.

Microsoft

For some in the tech industry, landing a position at Microsoft is a dream job, thanks to the company's global reputation. Luckily, there are several open roles in Toronto, including Microsoft technology specialist, digital account executive, Cloud solution architect, and principal software engineer, which offers a base pay range between $135,800 and $253,000.

In addition to competitive salaries, the company offers a strong benefits package, which includes comprehensive healthcare, generous time away, as well as maternity and paternity leave.