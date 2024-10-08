These are the best gaming deals in Canada for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2024

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days promotion is officially underway, offering Prime Members exclusive savings on all kinds of products.

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's the perfect opportunity to do some early shopping. Of course, sometimes you also just want to treat yourself. In either case, gaming products are always a good option, and in that regard, there are some solid deals.

Some of the Prime Big Deal Days gaming highlights include PS5 consoles, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (one of this year's best games) and Sea of Stars (one of last year's best games) from Quebec City's Sabotage.

It should be noted that some other products are being listed as deals, but they're actually not.

For instance, the Switch and Switch OLED have the respective sale prices of $449 and $399 (down from $553 and $503), but those are actually just the normal MSRP for both products.

The full list of Prime Big Deal Days gaming promotions can be viewed online.