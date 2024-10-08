Tech
Bradley Shankar, MobileSyrup
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
prime deals canada

These are the best gaming deals in Canada for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2024

Tech
Bradley Shankar, MobileSyrup
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days promotion is officially underway, offering Prime Members exclusive savings on all kinds of products.

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's the perfect opportunity to do some early shopping. Of course, sometimes you also just want to treat yourself. In either case, gaming products are always a good option, and in that regard, there are some solid deals.

Some of the Prime Big Deal Days gaming highlights include PS5 consoles, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (one of this year's best games) and Sea of Stars (one of last year's best games) from Quebec City's Sabotage.

It should be noted that some other products are being listed as deals, but they're actually not.

For instance, the Switch and Switch OLED have the respective sale prices of $449 and $399 (down from $553 and $503), but those are actually just the normal MSRP for both products.

The full list of Prime Big Deal Days gaming promotions can be viewed online.

Lead photo by

Girts Ragelis
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Canada to crack down on data roaming fees charged by Rogers and Bell

These are the best gaming deals in Canada for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2024

Amazon garage delivery comes to Canada but some reviews are concerning

New app shows you Toronto Police Service calls across the city in real time

Canadians will soon get more options for cheaper high-speed internet

People in Toronto are praising this new passenger-made platform that tracks the TTC

The rise of parasocial relationships

Canadian proposes class action against social media giants for being too addictive