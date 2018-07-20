Angry Bell Canada customer destroys modem with an axe

Is there anything more satisfying than watching someone destroy something (that isn't alive) with a big ole' heavy hatchet?

Sticking it to one of the big three telecoms in a country with the most expensive broadband internet services in the developed world might come close.

In the video below, you can watch a man do both at the same time in a Burlington, Ontario parking lot after what he says was an 8-month-long battle to get any form of decent customer service from Bell Canada.

"Bell Canada, for a communications company you fail at communicating. I can't even walk into one of your hundred stores and speak to someone!" wrote local chef and mixologist Jeremy Parsons in the caption of a video he posted to Instagram this week.

"Today, after 4 hours on the phone getting hung up on and transferred over 8 times, we waited for a tech install and the guy just leaves the package at the door. No knock, no call no service!"

Parsons, explained in the video that he hasn't been able to get his high-speed internet to work, like, ever.

"I've got technicians who come over and as soon as they leave, the service is even worse," he says. "I can't get you on the phone, you don't respond on social media... so let me tell ya: This is my version of a sales call for you, and this is what I think about your bloody service."

*MUCH SMASHING*

Parsons might have fixed his tech woes the old fashioned way, with an axe, but this method isn't suitable for all.

What I'm saying is "don't try this at home." Not only is playing with an axe dangerous, you might owe your telecom even more money for the destruction of a likely rented device on your next bill... and you can bet that Bell or Rogers will be quick to call and tell you about it.