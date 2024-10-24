Toronto Raptors giving out free pizza to fans this year as popular promotion returns

The Toronto Raptors fan base is hoping that they'll score a lot of points when they take the court at Scotiabank Arena this season.

And no, it's not just because they hope to see a winning product on the floor.

The Raptors are bringing back an old Pizza Pizza promo this season, where they offer up a free slice of pizza to fans should they score 100 or more points in a game at contests played in Toronto.

In recent seasons, the promotion for free pizza had applied at Raptors games, but the trigger came when Toronto's opponent missed a single free throw in the fourth quarter.

The campaign is part of the Pizza Pizza "Score a Slice" promotion, which also occurs at Toronto Maple Leafs, Argonauts, and FC games, as well as at BC Lions, Vancouver Whitecaps, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Jets, and Montreal Canadiens home games. For hockey games, the free slice is scored should the home team score first, while the promotion is offered to all fans in attendance at MLS and CFL games.

Those in attendance with a ticket will have to scan a QR code that opens up through the Pizza Pizza app, where they can find a coupon to be redeemed the next day at participating locations.

The Raptors are coming off of a 27-win season where they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference. But while they might've had trouble winning games, they should hit their target score pretty often, as they put up 112.4 points per game a season ago.

Toronto heads back to Scotiabank Arena on Friday night, where they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Their opponents will have a few familiar faces on the opposite side of the court, with former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and longtime point guard Kyle Lowry now with the 76ers organization.