New Toronto Maple Leafs player has yearbook pic foreshadowing future

It doesn't seem like Steven Lorentz will be forgetting his first goal with the Toronto Maple Leafs anytime soon.

Getting the scoring started in last night's win over the New Jersey Devils, Lorentz made a solid first impression on his new fans after officially signing with the team earlier this week, following attending training camp on a PTO.

But while those watching were excited to see their new man hit up the scoresheet, Lorentz might've been more excited than any Leafs game.

Following the team's 4-2 victory, Lorentz's sister shared a picture from a yearbook of his days growing up in Kitchener, Ontario, where he predicted he'd play for the Leafs one day.

15 years ago, this year… don’t give up on your dreams, kids https://t.co/OTFl1gWHEC pic.twitter.com/7FYJR2cPqb — Steph Lorentz (@_stephlorentz) October 11, 2024

Though he's now played for four NHL organizations and got the chance to win a Stanley Cup ring with the Florida Panthers last season, there seems to be something extra special about playing for your childhood team.

"I keep going back to that it is so easy just to play our game. If we do it, good things happen. It starts with a good forecheck. We got the puck out to the slot, and I was fortunate enough to get all of it. Every once in a while, I catch one like that," Lorentz told reporters postgame about his goal. "Felt pretty good to see it go in."

Meanwhile, his new coach, Craig Berube, was complimentary of Lorentz' performance through two games.

"He is a second- and third-effort guy," Berube said. "He is smart and knows how to play the game the right way defensively. He has a real good stick. He is big and long and gets in the way. That is what his game is."

The Leafs return to action Saturday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.