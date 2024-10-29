Fans can now tour the Leafs and Raptors dressing rooms at Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors fans will soon get the chance to check out their favourite players' workplace in a way they've likely never seen before.

Today, Scotiabank Arena announced that they'll be starting venue tours on November 12.

"As an organization, we are constantly fueled by the commitment of our passionate fans that show up night after night, so we are excited to open our doors to these valued fans and get them even closer to all the action," said Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE).

"We are proud to have Scotiabank Arena consistently ranked as one of the top sports and entertainment venues in the world, and we invite fans travelling from all over Canada, North America and beyond to experience unparalleled access to this premier destination."

The release announcing the news states that those on the tour will get to see "Toronto Maple Leafs' and Toronto Raptors' dressing rooms, back-of-house concert spaces and so much more."

Tours begin at 9 am daily and go until 6 pm in hourly time slots. The cost for an adult ticket is $30, while children under 18 are $25.

"There is so much history, energy and memories that live within the walls of Scotiabank Arena, and we are excited to give the very fans that contribute to the magic that happens in this building the chance to connect with the teams and artists they love in a new way," said Shannon Hosford, chief marketing officer of MLSE.

"The new tour experience is another meaningful step in MLSE's mission to deliver the ultimate fan experience and offer exclusive access to engage with us even further."

Tickets can now be booked at ScotiabankArena.com/Tours, depending on availability. They can typically be booked up to three weeks before the tour date.